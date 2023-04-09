Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $191.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

