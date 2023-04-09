Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 35,000 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,936,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $330.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.98 and its 200 day moving average is $340.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.04.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

