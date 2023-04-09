Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PulteGroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

