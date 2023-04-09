Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,624 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,427 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

