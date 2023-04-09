Strs Ohio Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,325,000 after acquiring an additional 203,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,811,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,946,000 after purchasing an additional 282,582 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 225,068 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

