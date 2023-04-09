Strs Ohio Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

