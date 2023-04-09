Strs Ohio Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

