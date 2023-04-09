Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OHI opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.