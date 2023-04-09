Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Baidu by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

