Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after acquiring an additional 541,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 43.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,012,000 after purchasing an additional 524,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $235.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

