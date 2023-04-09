Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 32.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,408,785 shares of company stock worth $298,955,908. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

