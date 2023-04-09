Strs Ohio Sells 10,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $300.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $427.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.52 and a 200-day moving average of $280.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.86.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

