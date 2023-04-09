Strs Ohio Sells 959 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.