Strs Ohio Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

