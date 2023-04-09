Strs Ohio Trims Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,688 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Block were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2.0% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,154,913 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $132.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

