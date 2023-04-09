Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.79.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

