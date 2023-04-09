Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 235 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

