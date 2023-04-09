Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 842 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,681,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.60.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

