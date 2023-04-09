Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 87 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.