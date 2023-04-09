Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $104.06 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

