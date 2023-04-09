Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $5,468.08 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,620.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,284.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,757.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

