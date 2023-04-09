Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $112.97 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

