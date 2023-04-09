Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.