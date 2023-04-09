Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

