Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PWR opened at $159.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.