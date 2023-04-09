Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

