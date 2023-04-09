Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,089 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $204.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -486.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.75. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $219.55.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

