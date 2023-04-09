Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 185 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 101.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 256,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

HOLX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

