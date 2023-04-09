Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 328.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.91 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $85.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.