Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

