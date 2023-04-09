Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Textron were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,864,000 after buying an additional 200,202 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

