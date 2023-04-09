The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $372.30 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $424.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.80.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

