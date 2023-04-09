The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 534,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,936,000 after acquiring an additional 184,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO opened at $372.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $424.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

