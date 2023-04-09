The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,251 shares of company stock worth $7,500,806. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.