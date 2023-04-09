The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

