The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 294.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 1,983.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,395,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,064 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.42. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.