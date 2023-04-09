Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPIF. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 349,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 151.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.