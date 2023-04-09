Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

MPWR opened at $473.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,685 shares of company stock worth $45,314,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.