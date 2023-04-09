Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 101 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

