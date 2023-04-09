Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $362.10 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.27.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

