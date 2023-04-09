Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $157.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

