Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $286,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.66.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 672.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

