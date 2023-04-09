Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 55.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

AMCR opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

