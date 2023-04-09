Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $254,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,936.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $676,043 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,815,700. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

