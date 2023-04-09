Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $281,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $142.88 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.51.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

