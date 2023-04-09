Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 187 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Teradyne by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $117.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

