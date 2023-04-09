Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $249,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,468.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,284.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,757.96. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,620.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

