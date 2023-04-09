Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Stock Down 0.4 %

TRMB stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.