Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TUP opened at $2.42 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.