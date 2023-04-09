Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $352.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.06. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $440.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

